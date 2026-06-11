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Norwegian Court Upholds Detention of Crown Princess’ Son in Pretrial Ruling
(MENAFN) A Norwegian appeals court has decided that Marius Borg Hoiby will remain in pretrial detention, reversing an earlier ruling that would have allowed his release, according to reports.
The decision by the Borgarting Court of Appeal followed an appeal from prosecutors after an Oslo court had previously ordered his release earlier in the week.
The appeals judges concluded there was a “strong degree of probability” that Hoiby could commit further offenses if released, which they said justified continued detention.
Hoiby had argued for his release in part so he could spend time with his mother, Mette-Marit of Norway, whose chronic lung condition has recently worsened, with reports indicating she has been placed on a lung transplant waiting list.
However, the court pointed to his prior breaches of restraining orders and repeated legal violations, stating that he continued offending despite the impact on his family and the royal household.
The judges also rejected the argument linking his mother’s health to a reduced risk of reoffending, noting that the issue was not based on intent alone but also on behavioral patterns, personal circumstances, and assessed risk factors.
The decision by the Borgarting Court of Appeal followed an appeal from prosecutors after an Oslo court had previously ordered his release earlier in the week.
The appeals judges concluded there was a “strong degree of probability” that Hoiby could commit further offenses if released, which they said justified continued detention.
Hoiby had argued for his release in part so he could spend time with his mother, Mette-Marit of Norway, whose chronic lung condition has recently worsened, with reports indicating she has been placed on a lung transplant waiting list.
However, the court pointed to his prior breaches of restraining orders and repeated legal violations, stating that he continued offending despite the impact on his family and the royal household.
The judges also rejected the argument linking his mother’s health to a reduced risk of reoffending, noting that the issue was not based on intent alone but also on behavioral patterns, personal circumstances, and assessed risk factors.
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