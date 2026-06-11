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Malaysia Seeks New Oil Sources Amid Middle East Energy Crisis
(MENAFN) Malaysia is exploring alternative crude and refined oil sources as it works to cushion the impact of an ongoing energy disruption linked to the conflict in the Middle East, according to reports.
Economy Minister Akmal Nasir said Kuala Lumpur is actively evaluating potential suppliers from several regions, including Russia and Türkiye, as it seeks to secure more stable fuel imports.
He noted that any crude oil sourced from these countries would need to be assessed for compatibility with Malaysia’s domestic refining systems before being adopted for wider use.
The minister also said the country currently has sufficient energy reserves to meet demand until the end of July.
Malaysia, along with several other Asian economies, has been facing mounting pressure on its energy supplies since the escalation of conflict in the Middle East, which has disrupted shipping lanes and strained global oil and gas markets.
According to reports, tensions in the region have intensified since late February, when military operations involving the United States and Israel against Iran contributed to broader instability, affecting energy infrastructure and driving up global prices for fuel and commodities.
Economy Minister Akmal Nasir said Kuala Lumpur is actively evaluating potential suppliers from several regions, including Russia and Türkiye, as it seeks to secure more stable fuel imports.
He noted that any crude oil sourced from these countries would need to be assessed for compatibility with Malaysia’s domestic refining systems before being adopted for wider use.
The minister also said the country currently has sufficient energy reserves to meet demand until the end of July.
Malaysia, along with several other Asian economies, has been facing mounting pressure on its energy supplies since the escalation of conflict in the Middle East, which has disrupted shipping lanes and strained global oil and gas markets.
According to reports, tensions in the region have intensified since late February, when military operations involving the United States and Israel against Iran contributed to broader instability, affecting energy infrastructure and driving up global prices for fuel and commodities.
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