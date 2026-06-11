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EU Powers Eye Diplomatic Shake-Up That Could Clip Kallas's Wings
(MENAFN) EU member states are weighing a sweeping overhaul of the bloc's diplomatic machinery — including proposals that would strip EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas of key powers and redistribute responsibilities across other institutions, media reported Thursday.
According to the report, France and Germany are among the countries exploring reforms to the European External Action Service (EEAS), the EU's diplomatic arm, amid mounting frustration that the body has repeatedly failed to respond with the speed and coherence demanded by today's geopolitical environment.
"It is clear that (the EEAS) doesn't work the way it should in today's world. It is dysfunctional," one official told the newspaper, making the case for structural intervention.
The deliberations are unfolding against a backdrop of compounding foreign policy pressures — Russia's war in Ukraine, escalating tensions involving Iran, and an unpredictable US posture under President Donald Trump — alongside the growing weaponization of tariffs, economic coercion, and energy supplies as instruments of statecraft.
Senior officials cited by media said some member states believe excessive institutional overlap between the EEAS, national foreign ministries, and the foreign affairs departments of EU institutions has created persistent coordination failures.
One proposal reportedly on the table would curtail the autonomy of the EU's top diplomat and pare back her control over the network of more than 140 EU delegations operating worldwide.
The restructuring could potentially be enacted without amending EU treaties, the report noted, though any reforms would demand unanimous approval from all 27 member states — a formidable political hurdle.
A spokesperson for Kallas pushed back against the narrative, telling media that she remains firmly focused on strengthening both the EEAS and the European Commission, and that "the EU's foreign policy is strong when EU member states are united."
The EEAS itself is also conducting internal studies on potential reform options, according to media.
Stefan Lehne, a former EU official and senior fellow at Carnegie Europe, offered a candid assessment of the service's recent track record.
"If you look at the development of EU foreign policy over the past five years, it is quite clear that the results have not been positive," he said. "There is a need to respond to the negative environment all around, and institutional change is one way to do this. It would be strange not to adjust the instruments and structure to the new reality that the EU faces today."
According to the report, France and Germany are among the countries exploring reforms to the European External Action Service (EEAS), the EU's diplomatic arm, amid mounting frustration that the body has repeatedly failed to respond with the speed and coherence demanded by today's geopolitical environment.
"It is clear that (the EEAS) doesn't work the way it should in today's world. It is dysfunctional," one official told the newspaper, making the case for structural intervention.
The deliberations are unfolding against a backdrop of compounding foreign policy pressures — Russia's war in Ukraine, escalating tensions involving Iran, and an unpredictable US posture under President Donald Trump — alongside the growing weaponization of tariffs, economic coercion, and energy supplies as instruments of statecraft.
Senior officials cited by media said some member states believe excessive institutional overlap between the EEAS, national foreign ministries, and the foreign affairs departments of EU institutions has created persistent coordination failures.
One proposal reportedly on the table would curtail the autonomy of the EU's top diplomat and pare back her control over the network of more than 140 EU delegations operating worldwide.
The restructuring could potentially be enacted without amending EU treaties, the report noted, though any reforms would demand unanimous approval from all 27 member states — a formidable political hurdle.
A spokesperson for Kallas pushed back against the narrative, telling media that she remains firmly focused on strengthening both the EEAS and the European Commission, and that "the EU's foreign policy is strong when EU member states are united."
The EEAS itself is also conducting internal studies on potential reform options, according to media.
Stefan Lehne, a former EU official and senior fellow at Carnegie Europe, offered a candid assessment of the service's recent track record.
"If you look at the development of EU foreign policy over the past five years, it is quite clear that the results have not been positive," he said. "There is a need to respond to the negative environment all around, and institutional change is one way to do this. It would be strange not to adjust the instruments and structure to the new reality that the EU faces today."
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