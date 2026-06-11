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China Urges US, Iran to Cease Fire as Gulf Conflict Intensifies
(MENAFN) Beijing renewed its urgent call Thursday for Washington and Tehran to halt hostilities and return to the negotiating table, as a two-week cycle of retaliatory strikes between the two powers continued to destabilize the region.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters that Beijing is "gravely" concerned by the deteriorating situation, warning that military conflict will only "escalate the situation" and that a return to armed action will fail to resolve any of the underlying issues driving the confrontation.
"The sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of regional countries should be respected and safeguarded," Lin said, urging all relevant parties to cease military operations, resume dialogue and negotiations, heed the mediating efforts of concerned nations, and work toward an early ceasefire.
Lin added that China has maintained active contact with relevant parties — including Iran — since the outbreak of the conflict and "has made efforts for promoting peace talks."
The appeal comes as US and Iranian forces have traded intermittent strikes over the past two weeks in an escalating exchange that has sent shockwaves across the broader region.
Earlier Thursday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it had struck 18 major US military targets across the Gulf in retaliation for American missile attacks on a recreational site, an industrial complex, and areas near Karaj and Nazarabad west of Tehran, as well as a local Revolutionary Guard base in Pishva County.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters that Beijing is "gravely" concerned by the deteriorating situation, warning that military conflict will only "escalate the situation" and that a return to armed action will fail to resolve any of the underlying issues driving the confrontation.
"The sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of regional countries should be respected and safeguarded," Lin said, urging all relevant parties to cease military operations, resume dialogue and negotiations, heed the mediating efforts of concerned nations, and work toward an early ceasefire.
Lin added that China has maintained active contact with relevant parties — including Iran — since the outbreak of the conflict and "has made efforts for promoting peace talks."
The appeal comes as US and Iranian forces have traded intermittent strikes over the past two weeks in an escalating exchange that has sent shockwaves across the broader region.
Earlier Thursday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it had struck 18 major US military targets across the Gulf in retaliation for American missile attacks on a recreational site, an industrial complex, and areas near Karaj and Nazarabad west of Tehran, as well as a local Revolutionary Guard base in Pishva County.
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