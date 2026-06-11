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Jordan Shoots Down 20 Iranian Missiles
(MENAFN) Jordanian air defense batteries and Royal Jordanian Air Force aircraft intercepted and destroyed 20 missiles fired by Iran toward the Azraq area in Zarqa governorate in the early hours of Thursday, the kingdom's military announced.
A senior military source at the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army confirmed that falling debris resulted from the interceptions, but stressed that no casualties or material damage had been reported. Engineering teams were deployed to assess and secure missile remnants and verify they carried no unexploded ordnance, the source added.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the strikes, asserting it had targeted a base in Jordan used by American F-35, F-15, and F-16 fighter jets in direct retaliation for US military strikes on Iran.
In an earlier statement, the IRGC said it had struck 18 major US military targets at the Ali Al Salem and Ahmad Al Jaber bases in Kuwait and the Sheikh Isa base in Bahrain, while also announcing attacks on Patriot missile systems, communications infrastructure, and the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.
The overnight barrage marks a dramatic escalation in hostilities that erupted following US strikes on southern Iran, which prompted a cascade of Iranian retaliatory attacks against American military assets throughout the region — despite a ceasefire nominally in place since the war's outbreak on Feb. 28.
US President Donald Trump warned Wednesday that Iran had squandered too much time at the negotiating table and would have to "pay the price."
Diplomatic efforts since the April ceasefire have centered on crafting a framework to formally end the conflict, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and lay the groundwork for broader negotiations over Iran's nuclear program — talks that now appear in serious jeopardy.
A senior military source at the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army confirmed that falling debris resulted from the interceptions, but stressed that no casualties or material damage had been reported. Engineering teams were deployed to assess and secure missile remnants and verify they carried no unexploded ordnance, the source added.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the strikes, asserting it had targeted a base in Jordan used by American F-35, F-15, and F-16 fighter jets in direct retaliation for US military strikes on Iran.
In an earlier statement, the IRGC said it had struck 18 major US military targets at the Ali Al Salem and Ahmad Al Jaber bases in Kuwait and the Sheikh Isa base in Bahrain, while also announcing attacks on Patriot missile systems, communications infrastructure, and the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.
The overnight barrage marks a dramatic escalation in hostilities that erupted following US strikes on southern Iran, which prompted a cascade of Iranian retaliatory attacks against American military assets throughout the region — despite a ceasefire nominally in place since the war's outbreak on Feb. 28.
US President Donald Trump warned Wednesday that Iran had squandered too much time at the negotiating table and would have to "pay the price."
Diplomatic efforts since the April ceasefire have centered on crafting a framework to formally end the conflict, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and lay the groundwork for broader negotiations over Iran's nuclear program — talks that now appear in serious jeopardy.
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