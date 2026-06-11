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Iraq’s Leadership Reaffirms Exclusive State Control Over Arms
(MENAFN) Iraq’s top political and judicial authorities have reiterated that all arms in the country must remain under the control of the state, emphasizing that security and military decisions should be handled solely by official institutions, according to reports.
The position was outlined after a high-level meeting held at the Baghdad Palace, chaired by President Nizar Amidi and attended by Prime Minister Ali Alzaidy, Parliament Speaker Haibat al-Halbousi, and Supreme Judicial Council President Faiq Zaidan.
The leaders reviewed Iraq’s political, security, economic, and regional developments, and reaffirmed that restricting weapons to state authority is a “fundamental pillar of the rule of law and state authority,” according to reports.
They also welcomed what they described as “national positions” taken by groups that have moved to sever ties with the Popular Mobilization Forces in line with constitutional and legal frameworks aimed at strengthening state-building efforts.
Officials stressed that all military and security decisions must remain exclusively under the authority of the Iraqi state and its constitutional institutions, under the command of the country’s armed forces leadership.
The statement further highlighted that these measures are intended to reinforce national stability, sovereignty, and institutional unity.
In addition, the leadership underscored the importance of the judiciary in enforcing laws and ensuring accountability for any misuse of public funds, weakening of state institutions, or threats to national security.
Separately, the Joint Operations Command announced earlier this month that it had begun implementing a plan aimed at restricting weapons to state control. The initiative includes integrating armed formations into official security structures and transferring weapons, equipment, and military bases to state authority, according to reports.
The position was outlined after a high-level meeting held at the Baghdad Palace, chaired by President Nizar Amidi and attended by Prime Minister Ali Alzaidy, Parliament Speaker Haibat al-Halbousi, and Supreme Judicial Council President Faiq Zaidan.
The leaders reviewed Iraq’s political, security, economic, and regional developments, and reaffirmed that restricting weapons to state authority is a “fundamental pillar of the rule of law and state authority,” according to reports.
They also welcomed what they described as “national positions” taken by groups that have moved to sever ties with the Popular Mobilization Forces in line with constitutional and legal frameworks aimed at strengthening state-building efforts.
Officials stressed that all military and security decisions must remain exclusively under the authority of the Iraqi state and its constitutional institutions, under the command of the country’s armed forces leadership.
The statement further highlighted that these measures are intended to reinforce national stability, sovereignty, and institutional unity.
In addition, the leadership underscored the importance of the judiciary in enforcing laws and ensuring accountability for any misuse of public funds, weakening of state institutions, or threats to national security.
Separately, the Joint Operations Command announced earlier this month that it had begun implementing a plan aimed at restricting weapons to state control. The initiative includes integrating armed formations into official security structures and transferring weapons, equipment, and military bases to state authority, according to reports.
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