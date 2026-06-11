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Bangladesh Economy Crosses Half-Trillion-Dollar Milestone for First Time
(MENAFN) Bangladesh’s economy has crossed a major milestone, exceeding the $500 billion mark for the first time and reaching an estimated size of more than half a trillion dollars in fiscal year 2025–26, according to provisional figures released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.
The growth is attributed to a renewed economic upturn during the fiscal year, driven primarily by stronger performance in the agriculture and services sectors.
This development places Bangladesh among a select group of economies that have reached the half-trillion-dollar level, reflecting its steady long-term expansion despite ongoing macroeconomic pressures.
The latest estimate represents a notable increase compared to earlier years, when projections suggested the country would reach this threshold around FY26 or FY27.
Previous government forecasts had expected the milestone to be achieved after a recovery in growth following a period of slower economic activity.
The growth is attributed to a renewed economic upturn during the fiscal year, driven primarily by stronger performance in the agriculture and services sectors.
This development places Bangladesh among a select group of economies that have reached the half-trillion-dollar level, reflecting its steady long-term expansion despite ongoing macroeconomic pressures.
The latest estimate represents a notable increase compared to earlier years, when projections suggested the country would reach this threshold around FY26 or FY27.
Previous government forecasts had expected the milestone to be achieved after a recovery in growth following a period of slower economic activity.
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