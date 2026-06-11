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Iran Issues Sharp Warning Over Strait of Hormuz Amid Rising US Tensions
(MENAFN) Iran has issued a severe warning to the United States, stating that the region could become “hell” if tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz continue to escalate, according to reports.
Seyed Majid Mousavi, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force, said in remarks carried by Iranian media that any attempt to threaten the “sacred Strait of Hormuz” would trigger a strong response. He warned that if the waterway is made insecure, Iran would respond in a way that would make the region extremely dangerous for US interests, according to reports.
He characterized the warning as a reaction to what he described as “American audacity” in the region.
Earlier statements from the IRGC claimed that multiple US military targets were struck at bases in Kuwait and Bahrain, including Ali Al Salem, Ahmad Al Jaber, and Sheikh Isa Air Base, according to reports.
The escalation comes amid growing regional tensions following US strikes on southern Iran and Tehran’s announcement restricting maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route.
Seyed Majid Mousavi, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force, said in remarks carried by Iranian media that any attempt to threaten the “sacred Strait of Hormuz” would trigger a strong response. He warned that if the waterway is made insecure, Iran would respond in a way that would make the region extremely dangerous for US interests, according to reports.
He characterized the warning as a reaction to what he described as “American audacity” in the region.
Earlier statements from the IRGC claimed that multiple US military targets were struck at bases in Kuwait and Bahrain, including Ali Al Salem, Ahmad Al Jaber, and Sheikh Isa Air Base, according to reports.
The escalation comes amid growing regional tensions following US strikes on southern Iran and Tehran’s announcement restricting maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route.
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