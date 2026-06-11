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Iraq Moves Toward Integrating Armed Groups as PMF Reform Efforts Advance
(MENAFN) Iraq has taken a further step in its efforts to reorganize armed groups under state authority after a government committee received detailed personnel files along with inventories of weapons and vehicles belonging to the Imam Ali Brigades, according to reports.
The Joint Operations Command said the committee responsible for separating factions within the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and integrating them into official security institutions continued its work under a government plan approved by the prime minister and backed by parliament.
Lt. Gen. Qais al-Muhammadawi, who heads the committee, oversaw the formal transfer of documentation and records covering personnel, equipment, arms, and vehicles previously associated with the Imam Ali Brigades. The handover took place in the presence of committee members and representatives of the group.
Officials said the move is part of broader restructuring efforts aimed at completing the integration process, including eliminating independent faction names and organizational structures and bringing them fully under state security frameworks.
The Joint Operations Command said the committee responsible for separating factions within the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and integrating them into official security institutions continued its work under a government plan approved by the prime minister and backed by parliament.
Lt. Gen. Qais al-Muhammadawi, who heads the committee, oversaw the formal transfer of documentation and records covering personnel, equipment, arms, and vehicles previously associated with the Imam Ali Brigades. The handover took place in the presence of committee members and representatives of the group.
Officials said the move is part of broader restructuring efforts aimed at completing the integration process, including eliminating independent faction names and organizational structures and bringing them fully under state security frameworks.
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