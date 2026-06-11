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Somali World Cup Referee Returns Home to Hero’s Welcome After US Entry Denial
(MENAFN) A Somali referee who had been expected to make history at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has received a hero’s welcome in Mogadishu after being barred from entering the United States, according to reports.
Omar Artan, 34, was detained by US immigration officials for around 11 hours before being sent back to Istanbul despite holding what he said were all required documents. He had been on track to become the first Somali referee to officiate at a FIFA World Cup match.
Upon arrival at Mogadishu airport on Wednesday, he was greeted by large crowds, including government officials and representatives of the Somali Football Federation. Supporters reportedly waved national flags and held banners featuring his image.
Artan expressed gratitude for the reception and stated his intention to aim for officiating at a future World Cup.
He had previously been included in FIFA’s list of 52 referees selected for the 2026 tournament and was named Africa’s top referee of 2025 by the Confederation of African Football, according to reports.
Earlier, he had arrived at Miami International Airport with a valid visa but was reportedly subjected to extended questioning before being placed on a return flight to Istanbul without explanation.
He said he had all the necessary FIFA documentation and “right papers,” but was still denied entry, according to reports.
Omar Artan, 34, was detained by US immigration officials for around 11 hours before being sent back to Istanbul despite holding what he said were all required documents. He had been on track to become the first Somali referee to officiate at a FIFA World Cup match.
Upon arrival at Mogadishu airport on Wednesday, he was greeted by large crowds, including government officials and representatives of the Somali Football Federation. Supporters reportedly waved national flags and held banners featuring his image.
Artan expressed gratitude for the reception and stated his intention to aim for officiating at a future World Cup.
He had previously been included in FIFA’s list of 52 referees selected for the 2026 tournament and was named Africa’s top referee of 2025 by the Confederation of African Football, according to reports.
Earlier, he had arrived at Miami International Airport with a valid visa but was reportedly subjected to extended questioning before being placed on a return flight to Istanbul without explanation.
He said he had all the necessary FIFA documentation and “right papers,” but was still denied entry, according to reports.
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