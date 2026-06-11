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US Veteran Wins Democratic Senate Primary After Controversy Over Former Tattoo
(MENAFN) US Marine veteran Graham Platner has won the Democratic primary for Maine’s US Senate race and will now face Republican Senator Susan Collins in the upcoming general election, according to reports.
Platner, a political newcomer with progressive positions, secured about 75% of the vote, drawing strong backing from left-leaning Democrats and large crowds at campaign events. His campaign has included populist messaging, including calls to “topple the oligarchy” and criticism of his opponent, whom he referred to as part of the “Epstein class,” according to reports.
However, some Democrats have raised concerns about his electability due to past controversies.
Platner, who served multiple military tours in Iraq as a US Marine and later in Afghanistan with the National Guard, previously had a tattoo featuring the Totenkopf emblem, a skull symbol historically associated with Nazi units.
He has stated that he was unaware of the symbol’s meaning when he received the tattoo in 2007 in Croatia while intoxicated alongside fellow service members. He described it as “a terrifying-looking skull and crossbones,” and noted that military regulations prohibit tattoos that are “extremist, racist, sexist, or otherwise indecent.”
In October 2025, he covered the tattoo with a new design featuring a Celtic knot and a wolf-like figure. Some critics argued that similar Nordic-inspired imagery has been appropriated by far-right groups, according to reports.
Platner has rejected any association with extremist ideology, stating that if he had understood the symbol’s meaning, he would never have had it in the first place. He also describes himself as anti-fascist, according to reports.
Platner, a political newcomer with progressive positions, secured about 75% of the vote, drawing strong backing from left-leaning Democrats and large crowds at campaign events. His campaign has included populist messaging, including calls to “topple the oligarchy” and criticism of his opponent, whom he referred to as part of the “Epstein class,” according to reports.
However, some Democrats have raised concerns about his electability due to past controversies.
Platner, who served multiple military tours in Iraq as a US Marine and later in Afghanistan with the National Guard, previously had a tattoo featuring the Totenkopf emblem, a skull symbol historically associated with Nazi units.
He has stated that he was unaware of the symbol’s meaning when he received the tattoo in 2007 in Croatia while intoxicated alongside fellow service members. He described it as “a terrifying-looking skull and crossbones,” and noted that military regulations prohibit tattoos that are “extremist, racist, sexist, or otherwise indecent.”
In October 2025, he covered the tattoo with a new design featuring a Celtic knot and a wolf-like figure. Some critics argued that similar Nordic-inspired imagery has been appropriated by far-right groups, according to reports.
Platner has rejected any association with extremist ideology, stating that if he had understood the symbol’s meaning, he would never have had it in the first place. He also describes himself as anti-fascist, according to reports.
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