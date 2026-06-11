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Deadly Cross-Border Strikes Reported on Afghan-Pakistani Frontier
(MENAFN) Thirteen civilians have been killed in a series of Pakistani strikes across border regions in Afghanistan, according to Afghan officials, as renewed hostilities escalated overnight along the frontier.
The attacks reportedly hit the provinces of Kunar, Khost, and Paktika, marking the most severe incident in weeks after a period of relative calm, according to reports.
Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the strikes resulted in the deaths of “11 children, one woman, and one elderly man.” He added that 14 others were injured, including women and children, in the overnight bombardment.
Separately, local accounts cited by AFP and other sources reported that a strike on a home in Spera district in Khost killed nine people and injured 11, while another attack in Barmal district reportedly killed three civilians, all of them children.
Pakistan has previously accused the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan of harboring militant groups responsible for cross-border attacks, including a deadly bombing in Islamabad in February that killed more than 30 people.
Afghanistan, in turn, has accused Pakistan of committing “unforgivable war crimes,” according to reports. Despite a truce agreement reached in late March, low-intensity clashes have continued along the border.
Islamabad maintains that its operations target insurgent groups operating from Afghan territory and denies deliberately targeting civilians.
A United Nations report released last month estimated that 372 Afghan civilians were killed and 397 injured in the first three months of the year amid ongoing conflict dynamics, according to reports.
The attacks reportedly hit the provinces of Kunar, Khost, and Paktika, marking the most severe incident in weeks after a period of relative calm, according to reports.
Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the strikes resulted in the deaths of “11 children, one woman, and one elderly man.” He added that 14 others were injured, including women and children, in the overnight bombardment.
Separately, local accounts cited by AFP and other sources reported that a strike on a home in Spera district in Khost killed nine people and injured 11, while another attack in Barmal district reportedly killed three civilians, all of them children.
Pakistan has previously accused the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan of harboring militant groups responsible for cross-border attacks, including a deadly bombing in Islamabad in February that killed more than 30 people.
Afghanistan, in turn, has accused Pakistan of committing “unforgivable war crimes,” according to reports. Despite a truce agreement reached in late March, low-intensity clashes have continued along the border.
Islamabad maintains that its operations target insurgent groups operating from Afghan territory and denies deliberately targeting civilians.
A United Nations report released last month estimated that 372 Afghan civilians were killed and 397 injured in the first three months of the year amid ongoing conflict dynamics, according to reports.
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