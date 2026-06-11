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Forbes Highlights Over Two Hundred Most Successful Living Immigrants in US
(MENAFN) Forbes magazine has published a list identifying 250 of the most successful living immigrants in the United States, showcasing individuals who have made major contributions across business, science, politics, and culture.
At the top of the ranking are widely known figures such as Austrian-born Arnold Schwarzenegger, South African-born Elon Musk, and Russian-born Sergey Brin, all recognized for their global influence and leadership roles in their respective fields.
The list spans a wide range of sectors, including technology, media, science, government, and the arts. It highlights individuals who achieved notable success after relocating to the US and who have since played a significant role in shaping industries and driving innovation.
Among those included are prominent technology leaders such as Google co-founder Sergey Brin, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, alongside Nobel Prize-winning scientists and influential cultural figures.
According to reports, the ranking emphasizes the broader impact immigrants have had on the American economy and innovation landscape, underscoring the opportunities the United States has provided to talent from around the world.
At the top of the ranking are widely known figures such as Austrian-born Arnold Schwarzenegger, South African-born Elon Musk, and Russian-born Sergey Brin, all recognized for their global influence and leadership roles in their respective fields.
The list spans a wide range of sectors, including technology, media, science, government, and the arts. It highlights individuals who achieved notable success after relocating to the US and who have since played a significant role in shaping industries and driving innovation.
Among those included are prominent technology leaders such as Google co-founder Sergey Brin, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, alongside Nobel Prize-winning scientists and influential cultural figures.
According to reports, the ranking emphasizes the broader impact immigrants have had on the American economy and innovation landscape, underscoring the opportunities the United States has provided to talent from around the world.
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