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TRNC Leader Condemns France–Greek Cypriot Military Cooperation Deal
(MENAFN) The prime minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has criticized a recently signed military cooperation agreement between France and the Greek Cypriot administration, according to reports.
In a written statement, Ünal Üstel said the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA), signed by the defense ministers of France and the Greek Cypriot side, could pose security risks not only for Turkish Cypriots but also, in the longer term, for Greek Cypriots.
He argued that France has no historical, geographical, or political ties to Cyprus and accused it of seeking to expand its military presence in the region.
Üstel warned that such developments could disrupt the fragile balance in the Eastern Mediterranean, describing the agreement as “an extremely wrong step,” according to reports.
He further stated that the deal ignores the interests of the Turkish Cypriot side.
He also said that any initiatives aimed at shifting the balance of power in the Eastern Mediterranean would ultimately fail, adding that no move targeting the “legitimate rights and interests” of Türkiye and the Turkish Cypriot people would succeed, according to reports.
In a written statement, Ünal Üstel said the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA), signed by the defense ministers of France and the Greek Cypriot side, could pose security risks not only for Turkish Cypriots but also, in the longer term, for Greek Cypriots.
He argued that France has no historical, geographical, or political ties to Cyprus and accused it of seeking to expand its military presence in the region.
Üstel warned that such developments could disrupt the fragile balance in the Eastern Mediterranean, describing the agreement as “an extremely wrong step,” according to reports.
He further stated that the deal ignores the interests of the Turkish Cypriot side.
He also said that any initiatives aimed at shifting the balance of power in the Eastern Mediterranean would ultimately fail, adding that no move targeting the “legitimate rights and interests” of Türkiye and the Turkish Cypriot people would succeed, according to reports.
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