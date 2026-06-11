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Turkish FM Meets Greece's Gerapetritis in Sofia
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held talks Wednesday with his Greek counterpart Giorgos Gerapetritis on the sidelines of the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) Summit of Heads of State and Government in the Bulgarian capital Sofia.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry confirmed the bilateral encounter in a statement published on its official Turkish social media platform NSosyal, noting the meeting took place within the margins of the SEECP summit.
Diplomatic sources said the two ministers addressed the state of Türkiye-Greece relations as well as broader prospects for regional cooperation.
On the margins of the same summit, Fidan also held a separate meeting with Denis Becirovic, chair of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Bosniak member of the Presidency.
Fidan addressed mounting scrutiny over a draft maritime jurisdiction bill currently before the Turkish parliament, insisting the legislation is a matter of domestic law and reaffirming that Türkiye operates in full accordance with international law and the principles of good neighborly relations.
He stressed that Türkiye expects an equivalent degree of respect from all neighboring states, and characterized recent commentary from certain quarters — made on the basis of incomplete information about the draft law — as unfortunate.
Fidan cautioned that such statements risked straining bilateral ties and urged all parties to adopt a more measured and responsible tone.
Stressing that the Eastern Mediterranean should serve as a platform for cooperation rather than a flashpoint for rivalry, he also called on regional actors to refrain from any steps that could destabilize the area or be construed as directed against Türkiye.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry confirmed the bilateral encounter in a statement published on its official Turkish social media platform NSosyal, noting the meeting took place within the margins of the SEECP summit.
Diplomatic sources said the two ministers addressed the state of Türkiye-Greece relations as well as broader prospects for regional cooperation.
On the margins of the same summit, Fidan also held a separate meeting with Denis Becirovic, chair of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Bosniak member of the Presidency.
Fidan addressed mounting scrutiny over a draft maritime jurisdiction bill currently before the Turkish parliament, insisting the legislation is a matter of domestic law and reaffirming that Türkiye operates in full accordance with international law and the principles of good neighborly relations.
He stressed that Türkiye expects an equivalent degree of respect from all neighboring states, and characterized recent commentary from certain quarters — made on the basis of incomplete information about the draft law — as unfortunate.
Fidan cautioned that such statements risked straining bilateral ties and urged all parties to adopt a more measured and responsible tone.
Stressing that the Eastern Mediterranean should serve as a platform for cooperation rather than a flashpoint for rivalry, he also called on regional actors to refrain from any steps that could destabilize the area or be construed as directed against Türkiye.
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