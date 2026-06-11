403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bahrain Reports Injuries from Intercepted Drones in Residential Areas
(MENAFN) Bahrain has reported that an 11-year-old girl sustained minor injuries and several homes and vehicles were damaged after debris from intercepted drones fell into populated areas, according to reports.
The Bahraini Interior Ministry said in a statement posted on X that the child was treated at the scene. Authorities also reported that vehicles caught fire and residential properties were damaged in Hamad Town and parts of the capital, Manama, after drone fragments fell following interception operations.
Civil defense and emergency medical teams were deployed to affected areas to manage the situation and secure the locations, the ministry added.
The incident comes amid heightened regional tensions. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) previously claimed that multiple US military targets were struck at bases including Ali Al Salem and Ahmad Al Jaber in Kuwait, as well as Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain, according to reports.
The developments follow escalating exchanges after US strikes on southern Iran and Tehran’s subsequent announcement regarding the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic, further intensifying regional security concerns.
The Bahraini Interior Ministry said in a statement posted on X that the child was treated at the scene. Authorities also reported that vehicles caught fire and residential properties were damaged in Hamad Town and parts of the capital, Manama, after drone fragments fell following interception operations.
Civil defense and emergency medical teams were deployed to affected areas to manage the situation and secure the locations, the ministry added.
The incident comes amid heightened regional tensions. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) previously claimed that multiple US military targets were struck at bases including Ali Al Salem and Ahmad Al Jaber in Kuwait, as well as Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain, according to reports.
The developments follow escalating exchanges after US strikes on southern Iran and Tehran’s subsequent announcement regarding the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic, further intensifying regional security concerns.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment