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Kuwait Restores Normal Air Traffic After Temporary Safety Measures Lifted
(MENAFN) Kuwait has announced that air traffic has returned to normal after precautionary measures were lifted, following a period of heightened regional tensions, according to reports.
The country’s civil aviation authority said conditions that had previously prompted safety-related restrictions have now eased. It added that it continues to monitor developments around the clock in coordination with local and international agencies to ensure airspace safety and operational security.
Officials confirmed that Kuwait International Airport has resumed normal operations, with flights now running according to their scheduled timetables.
Earlier developments in the region included claims by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that multiple US military targets were struck at bases in Kuwait and Bahrain, including Ali Al Salem and Ahmad Al Jaber air bases, as well as Sheikh Isa Air Base, according to reports.
The situation unfolded amid escalating regional tensions following US strikes on southern Iran and Iran’s announcement regarding restrictions on maritime movement in the Strait of Hormuz, which had raised broader security concerns across the Gulf region.
The country’s civil aviation authority said conditions that had previously prompted safety-related restrictions have now eased. It added that it continues to monitor developments around the clock in coordination with local and international agencies to ensure airspace safety and operational security.
Officials confirmed that Kuwait International Airport has resumed normal operations, with flights now running according to their scheduled timetables.
Earlier developments in the region included claims by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that multiple US military targets were struck at bases in Kuwait and Bahrain, including Ali Al Salem and Ahmad Al Jaber air bases, as well as Sheikh Isa Air Base, according to reports.
The situation unfolded amid escalating regional tensions following US strikes on southern Iran and Iran’s announcement regarding restrictions on maritime movement in the Strait of Hormuz, which had raised broader security concerns across the Gulf region.
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