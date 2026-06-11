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UN Resumes Gaza Medical Evacuations as Rafah Crossing Reopens
(MENAFN) The United Nations has restarted its support for medical evacuations out of the Gaza Strip following the reopening of the Rafah border crossing, a UN spokesman announced Wednesday — marking a modest but meaningful step forward for humanitarian operations in the besieged territory.
UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters that the crossing between Gaza and Egypt had been reopened to allow the movement of a limited number of people in both directions.
"Today, the UN and its partners resumed our support for the medical evacuation of people seeking treatment outside of Gaza, and we've also offered to help those returning to Gaza. This follows a short closure of the crossing by the Israeli authorities earlier this week," he added.
Haq also flagged progress on the humanitarian cargo front, pointing to the reopening of the Kerem Shalom, or Karem Abu Salem, crossing on Tuesday as a further sign of operational recovery.
"You will recall that the Kerem Shalom/Karem Abu Salem crossing re-opened yesterday for the offloading of cargo to enter Gaza," he said, adding that aid teams were able to collect food and fuel from the crossing on Tuesday, with additional collection operations continuing on Wednesday.
Even so, Haq was careful to temper expectations, warning that serious constraints on humanitarian access remain firmly in place.
"However, our colleagues warn that Kerem Shalom remains the only crossing point for cargo to enter Gaza, which results in congestion and limits to our operations," he added.
UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters that the crossing between Gaza and Egypt had been reopened to allow the movement of a limited number of people in both directions.
"Today, the UN and its partners resumed our support for the medical evacuation of people seeking treatment outside of Gaza, and we've also offered to help those returning to Gaza. This follows a short closure of the crossing by the Israeli authorities earlier this week," he added.
Haq also flagged progress on the humanitarian cargo front, pointing to the reopening of the Kerem Shalom, or Karem Abu Salem, crossing on Tuesday as a further sign of operational recovery.
"You will recall that the Kerem Shalom/Karem Abu Salem crossing re-opened yesterday for the offloading of cargo to enter Gaza," he said, adding that aid teams were able to collect food and fuel from the crossing on Tuesday, with additional collection operations continuing on Wednesday.
Even so, Haq was careful to temper expectations, warning that serious constraints on humanitarian access remain firmly in place.
"However, our colleagues warn that Kerem Shalom remains the only crossing point for cargo to enter Gaza, which results in congestion and limits to our operations," he added.
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