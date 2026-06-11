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Russia Blasts UN Secretariat Over 'Institutional Bias' on Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russia's UN envoy launched a pointed public attack on the UN Secretariat on Wednesday, accusing it of systemic partiality in its handling of Ukraine-related reporting and declaring that the world body has disqualified itself as an impartial mediator in the conflict.
Vassily Nebenzia held a press conference at UN Headquarters in New York, demanding access to source materials the secretariat relied upon when making accusations against Moscow, and questioning the legal standards applied to Russia throughout the process.
"We're asking for access to the materials on which the secretariat itself relied when it leveled grave accusations against the Russian Federation. As the member state targeted by those accusations, we have every right to verify the material, assess its credibility, and test its validity," he said.
Nebenzia contended that Russia's requests to examine those sources had been denied on confidentiality grounds, while unverified Ukrainian materials were accepted without scrutiny. "Confidentiality is invoked not to protect justice, but to prevent scrutiny, and this is again not impartiality. This is not transparency. This is not the proper administration of justice. It is a selective treatment, it is institutional bias, it is discrimination," he said.
He declared the secretariat unfit to play a constructive role in resolving the conflict. "The UN Secretariat has divorced itself from the possibility of being instrumental in resolving the crisis in Ukraine by taking sides basically," he said.
Asked specifically about the Bucha events, Nebenzia acknowledged he expected no breakthrough from current UN leadership but vowed to press on. "We'll continue to knock on the door," he said, describing the episode as one that "unfortunately, became a watershed in the whole conflict."
Following the 2022 peace talks in Istanbul, Russia announced a withdrawal of forces from the Kyiv region as a gesture of goodwill. After Russian troops departed Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukrainian authorities reported finding civilian bodies in the streets, some with their hands bound, and accused Russian forces of the killings. Moscow denied the allegations, maintaining its forces did not target civilians and suggesting the scene was staged following their withdrawal.
Vassily Nebenzia held a press conference at UN Headquarters in New York, demanding access to source materials the secretariat relied upon when making accusations against Moscow, and questioning the legal standards applied to Russia throughout the process.
"We're asking for access to the materials on which the secretariat itself relied when it leveled grave accusations against the Russian Federation. As the member state targeted by those accusations, we have every right to verify the material, assess its credibility, and test its validity," he said.
Nebenzia contended that Russia's requests to examine those sources had been denied on confidentiality grounds, while unverified Ukrainian materials were accepted without scrutiny. "Confidentiality is invoked not to protect justice, but to prevent scrutiny, and this is again not impartiality. This is not transparency. This is not the proper administration of justice. It is a selective treatment, it is institutional bias, it is discrimination," he said.
He declared the secretariat unfit to play a constructive role in resolving the conflict. "The UN Secretariat has divorced itself from the possibility of being instrumental in resolving the crisis in Ukraine by taking sides basically," he said.
Asked specifically about the Bucha events, Nebenzia acknowledged he expected no breakthrough from current UN leadership but vowed to press on. "We'll continue to knock on the door," he said, describing the episode as one that "unfortunately, became a watershed in the whole conflict."
Following the 2022 peace talks in Istanbul, Russia announced a withdrawal of forces from the Kyiv region as a gesture of goodwill. After Russian troops departed Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukrainian authorities reported finding civilian bodies in the streets, some with their hands bound, and accused Russian forces of the killings. Moscow denied the allegations, maintaining its forces did not target civilians and suggesting the scene was staged following their withdrawal.
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