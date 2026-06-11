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Ex-EU Leaders Urge Action Over Israel Operations in Gaza, West Bank
(MENAFN) More than 460 former European political leaders have signed an open editorial urging the European Union to adopt stronger measures in response to Israel’s military operations in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, according to reports.
The signatories include former Irish leaders Leo Varadkar and Eamon Gilmore, as well as former European Parliament President Pat Cox. Former prime ministers from several European countries, including Italy’s Massimo d’Alema and Romano Prodi, Slovenia’s Robert Golob, and Sweden’s Stefan Löfven, are also among those backing the appeal.
According to available information, the editorial was published ahead of an upcoming EU foreign ministers’ meeting in Luxembourg and a European Council summit in Brussels, where proposals related to restricting trade with Israel and suspending parts of the EU-Israel Association Agreement are expected to be discussed.
So far, the European Union has not introduced formal measures against Israel despite ongoing calls for action.
The group of former officials strongly criticized this stance and called for immediate steps, stating: "The European Union cannot stand aside."
The signatories include former Irish leaders Leo Varadkar and Eamon Gilmore, as well as former European Parliament President Pat Cox. Former prime ministers from several European countries, including Italy’s Massimo d’Alema and Romano Prodi, Slovenia’s Robert Golob, and Sweden’s Stefan Löfven, are also among those backing the appeal.
According to available information, the editorial was published ahead of an upcoming EU foreign ministers’ meeting in Luxembourg and a European Council summit in Brussels, where proposals related to restricting trade with Israel and suspending parts of the EU-Israel Association Agreement are expected to be discussed.
So far, the European Union has not introduced formal measures against Israel despite ongoing calls for action.
The group of former officials strongly criticized this stance and called for immediate steps, stating: "The European Union cannot stand aside."
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