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EU Reaches Deal to Strengthen Defense Industry, Speed Up Investment
(MENAFN) Negotiators from the EU Council and the European Parliament have reached a provisional agreement on a broad reform package aimed at strengthening Europe’s defense industry and improving military readiness by reducing bureaucratic barriers and accelerating investment, according to reports.
The measures are intended to streamline defense procurement processes, shorten approval timelines, ease the transfer of defense-related products across borders, and improve companies’ access to EU defense funding.
According to a statement from the EU Council cited in reports, the new framework also simplifies procedures under the European Defense Fund, lowering administrative burdens for applicants while expanding support for small and medium-sized enterprises.
Lawmakers additionally agreed to increase financial incentives for projects involving SMEs, while maintaining member states’ rights when co-financing EDF initiatives and safeguarding intellectual property protections for companies.
A major component of the reform is the introduction of a standardized permitting system for defense readiness projects across the bloc.
Under the proposed rules, authorities would generally have up to 102 working days to process permit applications, with automatic approval possible if no decision is issued within the deadline. However, exceptions could still apply in cases involving serious public health concerns or national security risks, according to available information.
The measures are intended to streamline defense procurement processes, shorten approval timelines, ease the transfer of defense-related products across borders, and improve companies’ access to EU defense funding.
According to a statement from the EU Council cited in reports, the new framework also simplifies procedures under the European Defense Fund, lowering administrative burdens for applicants while expanding support for small and medium-sized enterprises.
Lawmakers additionally agreed to increase financial incentives for projects involving SMEs, while maintaining member states’ rights when co-financing EDF initiatives and safeguarding intellectual property protections for companies.
A major component of the reform is the introduction of a standardized permitting system for defense readiness projects across the bloc.
Under the proposed rules, authorities would generally have up to 102 working days to process permit applications, with automatic approval possible if no decision is issued within the deadline. However, exceptions could still apply in cases involving serious public health concerns or national security risks, according to available information.
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