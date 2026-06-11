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Gaza Health Ministry Reports New Deaths as Ceasefire Violations Continue
(MENAFN) Israeli attacks have killed three Palestinians in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll since October 2023 to 72,991, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, as stated by reports.
The ministry also said five additional people were injured as a result of Israeli fire during the same period.
According to available information, the incidents occurred as Israeli forces continued daily strikes despite a ceasefire agreement that has been in place since October 2025.
The ministry added that since the truce began, alleged violations have resulted in 981 deaths and 3,104 injuries.
It further stated that the agreement followed a prolonged two-year war that caused extensive destruction across the Gaza Strip, including widespread damage to civilian infrastructure estimated at around 90% of the territory.
The ministry also said five additional people were injured as a result of Israeli fire during the same period.
According to available information, the incidents occurred as Israeli forces continued daily strikes despite a ceasefire agreement that has been in place since October 2025.
The ministry added that since the truce began, alleged violations have resulted in 981 deaths and 3,104 injuries.
It further stated that the agreement followed a prolonged two-year war that caused extensive destruction across the Gaza Strip, including widespread damage to civilian infrastructure estimated at around 90% of the territory.
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