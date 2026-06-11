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Israeli Forces Tear Down Palestinian Home Near Occupied East Jerusalem
(MENAFN) Israeli forces have demolished a Palestinian home in an area located between Bir Nabala and Beit Hanina, northwest of occupied East Jerusalem, according to a rights organization.
The Bedouin rights group Al-Baidar said in a statement that the house was destroyed in the Arab al-Kaabneh area, describing it as part of what it called ongoing actions targeting Palestinian housing in Jerusalem and its surroundings.
According to available information, the group warned that such demolitions carry serious humanitarian and social consequences for affected families, disrupting their stability and living conditions.
Israel often carries out demolitions of Palestinian properties on the grounds that they were built in Area C, which, under the 1995 Oslo II Accord, is placed under Israeli civil, administrative, and security control and covers around 60% of the West Bank.
Since the signing of the agreement, demolitions of Palestinian structures have continued and, according to reports and international assessments, have contributed to heightened tensions over land use and settlement expansion, which the United Nations considers illegal.
The Bedouin rights group Al-Baidar said in a statement that the house was destroyed in the Arab al-Kaabneh area, describing it as part of what it called ongoing actions targeting Palestinian housing in Jerusalem and its surroundings.
According to available information, the group warned that such demolitions carry serious humanitarian and social consequences for affected families, disrupting their stability and living conditions.
Israel often carries out demolitions of Palestinian properties on the grounds that they were built in Area C, which, under the 1995 Oslo II Accord, is placed under Israeli civil, administrative, and security control and covers around 60% of the West Bank.
Since the signing of the agreement, demolitions of Palestinian structures have continued and, according to reports and international assessments, have contributed to heightened tensions over land use and settlement expansion, which the United Nations considers illegal.
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