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Trump Backs Colombian Rival as Petro Faces Suspension
(MENAFN) Colombian President Gustavo Petro leveled sharp criticism at US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, accusing Washington of unconstitutional interference in Colombia's presidential runoff by publicly endorsing his conservative opponent — as a domestic political crisis simultaneously threatened to pull Petro from power days before voters head to the polls.
Speaking to reporters in New York following remarks to the UN Security Council, Petro condemned Trump's latest public endorsement of candidate Abelardo de la Espriella as a direct breach of democratic norms. "Today, we have the president of the United States explicitly endorsing a candidate, violating his own constitution," Petro said, adding that de la Espriella's positions align with stances "the Pope opposes."
Trump had used his Truth Social platform to issue an effusive message of support for de la Espriella, echoing remarks he made following the candidate's first-round victory on May 31. "Congratulations to Colombian presidential candidate 'El Tigre,' (THE TIGER) Abelardo de la Espriella, a smart, strong, and tough leader, on his decisive victory in the first round of the Colombian Presidential Election!" Trump wrote. "Abelardo fights tirelessly for, and loves his Great Country and people, just like I do for the United States of America."
The diplomatic row erupted alongside an unprecedented domestic political maneuver, after Representative Gloria Arizabaleta, chair of the House Impeachment Committee, issued a provisional order suspending Petro from office through the June 21 runoff — ostensibly to prevent him from campaigning on behalf of leftist candidate Ivan Cepeda. Allies within Petro's Historic Pact coalition denounced the move as unconstitutional, noting that Arizabaleta — estranged from the ruling party and the former spouse of politician and ex-presidential candidate Roy Barreras — is acting beyond her legal mandate. They also pointed out that her legal counsel, Hollman Ibanez, previously worked alongside de la Espriella.
Petro rejected the suggestion that the suspension was legally engineered to benefit his rival, though he described Ibanez as one of "the most radical members of my opposition."
De la Espriella, a prominent criminal defense attorney set to face Cepeda in the June 21 vote, dismissed the furor over his suspension as political theater orchestrated by Petro himself. "What just happened is a monumental abuse of power, a legislative stunt tailor-made for Gustavo Petro, so he can campaign, walk away unscathed while playing the victim, and set the country ablaze," he countered.
Speaking to reporters in New York following remarks to the UN Security Council, Petro condemned Trump's latest public endorsement of candidate Abelardo de la Espriella as a direct breach of democratic norms. "Today, we have the president of the United States explicitly endorsing a candidate, violating his own constitution," Petro said, adding that de la Espriella's positions align with stances "the Pope opposes."
Trump had used his Truth Social platform to issue an effusive message of support for de la Espriella, echoing remarks he made following the candidate's first-round victory on May 31. "Congratulations to Colombian presidential candidate 'El Tigre,' (THE TIGER) Abelardo de la Espriella, a smart, strong, and tough leader, on his decisive victory in the first round of the Colombian Presidential Election!" Trump wrote. "Abelardo fights tirelessly for, and loves his Great Country and people, just like I do for the United States of America."
The diplomatic row erupted alongside an unprecedented domestic political maneuver, after Representative Gloria Arizabaleta, chair of the House Impeachment Committee, issued a provisional order suspending Petro from office through the June 21 runoff — ostensibly to prevent him from campaigning on behalf of leftist candidate Ivan Cepeda. Allies within Petro's Historic Pact coalition denounced the move as unconstitutional, noting that Arizabaleta — estranged from the ruling party and the former spouse of politician and ex-presidential candidate Roy Barreras — is acting beyond her legal mandate. They also pointed out that her legal counsel, Hollman Ibanez, previously worked alongside de la Espriella.
Petro rejected the suggestion that the suspension was legally engineered to benefit his rival, though he described Ibanez as one of "the most radical members of my opposition."
De la Espriella, a prominent criminal defense attorney set to face Cepeda in the June 21 vote, dismissed the furor over his suspension as political theater orchestrated by Petro himself. "What just happened is a monumental abuse of power, a legislative stunt tailor-made for Gustavo Petro, so he can campaign, walk away unscathed while playing the victim, and set the country ablaze," he countered.
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