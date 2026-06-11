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Iran’s President Urges Shift Away From ‘No War, No Peace’ Situation
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Wednesday that the country must move beyond what he described as a prolonged “no war, no peace” situation, as diplomatic efforts continue alongside escalating regional tensions, according to reports.
Speaking at an event in Tehran, Pezeshkian stressed the need for a shift in the country’s current condition.
“We must move beyond the state of neither war nor peace,” Pezeshkian said during an event in Tehran, as cited by Iranian news agency.
He added that while conflict is not in Iran’s interest, the country would respond if its sovereignty were threatened.
“War is certainly not in the country’s interest, but if they seek to violate our dignity, our land and our territory, we will not surrender,” he added.
The Iranian president also highlighted the difficulties of governing under crisis conditions, calling for greater unity and cooperation across society to address ongoing national challenges.
“We must move forward with dignity in a way that saves the future of our country from crises and storms,” he said.
Pezeshkian further stated that Iran cannot be compelled into submission through external pressure or military threats.
“The enemy will only see our surrender in its dreams,” he said, adding that Iran would not be forced into yielding through coercion or force.
Referring to recent regional developments, he described the killing of Iranian commanders in US and Israeli strikes as “unacceptable.”
Speaking at an event in Tehran, Pezeshkian stressed the need for a shift in the country’s current condition.
“We must move beyond the state of neither war nor peace,” Pezeshkian said during an event in Tehran, as cited by Iranian news agency.
He added that while conflict is not in Iran’s interest, the country would respond if its sovereignty were threatened.
“War is certainly not in the country’s interest, but if they seek to violate our dignity, our land and our territory, we will not surrender,” he added.
The Iranian president also highlighted the difficulties of governing under crisis conditions, calling for greater unity and cooperation across society to address ongoing national challenges.
“We must move forward with dignity in a way that saves the future of our country from crises and storms,” he said.
Pezeshkian further stated that Iran cannot be compelled into submission through external pressure or military threats.
“The enemy will only see our surrender in its dreams,” he said, adding that Iran would not be forced into yielding through coercion or force.
Referring to recent regional developments, he described the killing of Iranian commanders in US and Israeli strikes as “unacceptable.”
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