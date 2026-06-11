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Mexico City Sees Protests as 2026 World Cup Opening Approaches
(MENAFN) The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to begin in Mexico City, where demonstrations and public protests are taking place across parts of the capital.
Several groups have gathered in the streets in an effort to draw attention to their demands as the global tournament approaches, using the high-profile event to amplify their concerns to authorities.
According to available information, the largest presence comes from members of the National Educational Workers Coordination (CNTE), many of whom have set up tents in Mexico City’s historic center and are maintaining a continuous presence both day and night while refusing to leave the area.
The protests also include teachers calling for higher wages, reforms in education policy, improvements to pension systems, and the repeal of existing pension regulations. Other participating groups include families searching for missing relatives, supporters of the 43 trainee teachers who disappeared in Ayotzinapa in 2014, retired court employees, animal rights activists, and agricultural workers.
At times, protesters have gathered in confrontations with police. Authorities have responded by restricting access to certain parts of the city, while large barriers have been installed around key areas to prevent entry.
Major roads such as Paseo de la Reforma, Insurgentes, and sections of the historic center have been intermittently blocked, contributing to heavy traffic congestion and disruptions to public transport across the city.
Several groups have gathered in the streets in an effort to draw attention to their demands as the global tournament approaches, using the high-profile event to amplify their concerns to authorities.
According to available information, the largest presence comes from members of the National Educational Workers Coordination (CNTE), many of whom have set up tents in Mexico City’s historic center and are maintaining a continuous presence both day and night while refusing to leave the area.
The protests also include teachers calling for higher wages, reforms in education policy, improvements to pension systems, and the repeal of existing pension regulations. Other participating groups include families searching for missing relatives, supporters of the 43 trainee teachers who disappeared in Ayotzinapa in 2014, retired court employees, animal rights activists, and agricultural workers.
At times, protesters have gathered in confrontations with police. Authorities have responded by restricting access to certain parts of the city, while large barriers have been installed around key areas to prevent entry.
Major roads such as Paseo de la Reforma, Insurgentes, and sections of the historic center have been intermittently blocked, contributing to heavy traffic congestion and disruptions to public transport across the city.
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