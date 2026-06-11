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Erdogan Says Trump’s Attendance at NATO Summit Supports Alliance Unity
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has welcomed the announcement that US President Donald Trump will attend the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara, describing it as a positive contribution to unity within the alliance, according to reports.
Speaking during a parliamentary meeting of his ruling Justice and Development Party, Erdogan emphasized that Türkiye is placing significant importance on preparations for the NATO Leaders Summit scheduled for July 7–8 in the Turkish capital.
He noted that interest in the gathering is coming not only from member states but also from the wider international community.
“There is intense interest in the Ankara Summit not only among allies but also around the world,” he said.
Erdogan added that Türkiye is working to ensure the summit becomes a defining moment in NATO’s history, stressing that preparations have been accelerated ahead of the event.
“We have intensified our preparations to ensure that the Ankara summit becomes a reference point in NATO's history,” Erdogan said, highlighting the country’s commitment to hosting a high-profile meeting.
He further stated that Trump’s expected presence at the summit represents a meaningful step for NATO unity.
Erdogan also said that 2026 is expected to be a year in which Türkiye’s global standing and international influence increase significantly.
Speaking during a parliamentary meeting of his ruling Justice and Development Party, Erdogan emphasized that Türkiye is placing significant importance on preparations for the NATO Leaders Summit scheduled for July 7–8 in the Turkish capital.
He noted that interest in the gathering is coming not only from member states but also from the wider international community.
“There is intense interest in the Ankara Summit not only among allies but also around the world,” he said.
Erdogan added that Türkiye is working to ensure the summit becomes a defining moment in NATO’s history, stressing that preparations have been accelerated ahead of the event.
“We have intensified our preparations to ensure that the Ankara summit becomes a reference point in NATO's history,” Erdogan said, highlighting the country’s commitment to hosting a high-profile meeting.
He further stated that Trump’s expected presence at the summit represents a meaningful step for NATO unity.
Erdogan also said that 2026 is expected to be a year in which Türkiye’s global standing and international influence increase significantly.
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