403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fire on Tanker Off Oman Leaves One Casualty, Crew Members Missing
(MENAFN) A fire on a tanker off the coast of Oman has resulted in one reported casualty and two missing crew members, according to reports citing the UK Maritime Trade Organization’s (UKMTO) Center.
The incident occurred around 20 nautical miles northeast of Sohar, where the vessel reportedly caught fire in its engine room. Local authorities responded to the scene and assisted with evacuation efforts as the situation unfolded.
In a statement shared on social media, the agency said: “Local authorities have reported a tanker has experienced a fire in their engine room and are on the scene assisting with the evacuation of the crew. The vessel is reporting 1 casualty and 2 crew members missing."
UKMTO added that there were no immediate reports of environmental damage, and investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.
Separately, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said three Indian nationals remain missing following what it described as an attack on the commercial vessel Settebello near Oman. The ministry said that out of 24 Indian crew members on board, 21 have been rescued so far, while three are still unaccounted for.
Authorities continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The incident occurred around 20 nautical miles northeast of Sohar, where the vessel reportedly caught fire in its engine room. Local authorities responded to the scene and assisted with evacuation efforts as the situation unfolded.
In a statement shared on social media, the agency said: “Local authorities have reported a tanker has experienced a fire in their engine room and are on the scene assisting with the evacuation of the crew. The vessel is reporting 1 casualty and 2 crew members missing."
UKMTO added that there were no immediate reports of environmental damage, and investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.
Separately, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said three Indian nationals remain missing following what it described as an attack on the commercial vessel Settebello near Oman. The ministry said that out of 24 Indian crew members on board, 21 have been rescued so far, while three are still unaccounted for.
Authorities continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment