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Federal Judge Blocks Alabama Nitrogen Gas Execution Pending Appeal
(MENAFN) A federal judge has stopped the state of Alabama from proceeding with an execution using nitrogen gas, ruling that the method violates constitutional protections against “cruel and unusual punishments,” according to reports.
The decision was issued on Tuesday by US District Judge Emily C. Marks, coming just one day after an appeals court had reversed her earlier ruling that the execution method was legally acceptable.
The order prevents Alabama from carrying out the scheduled execution of inmate Jeffery Lee, which had been set for Thursday at a state prison.
According to available information, officials from the office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said the state intends to challenge the ruling through the appeals process. The case is widely expected to reach the US Supreme Court, which has previously allowed nitrogen gas executions to proceed in certain instances.
Representatives for Lee’s legal defense team did not immediately respond to the court’s decision.
In her detailed 26-page opinion, Judge Marks also noted that ongoing legal disputes are a common feature of capital punishment cases in the United States.
The decision was issued on Tuesday by US District Judge Emily C. Marks, coming just one day after an appeals court had reversed her earlier ruling that the execution method was legally acceptable.
The order prevents Alabama from carrying out the scheduled execution of inmate Jeffery Lee, which had been set for Thursday at a state prison.
According to available information, officials from the office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said the state intends to challenge the ruling through the appeals process. The case is widely expected to reach the US Supreme Court, which has previously allowed nitrogen gas executions to proceed in certain instances.
Representatives for Lee’s legal defense team did not immediately respond to the court’s decision.
In her detailed 26-page opinion, Judge Marks also noted that ongoing legal disputes are a common feature of capital punishment cases in the United States.
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