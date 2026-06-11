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Fire at Data Center Disrupts Google Cloud Services Across Indian Cities
(MENAFN) A fire at an external data center in India caused disruptions to Google Cloud network operations on Tuesday, affecting users across several major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai, according to reports.
The incident reportedly triggered an emergency shutdown of power systems connected to networking equipment at the affected facility, which led to reduced connectivity and service instability in the region.
In a statement published on its service status dashboard, the company said: “Network traffic to Google Cloud originating from Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and surrounding areas is experiencing intermittent periods of elevated latency and possible packet loss.”
According to available information, the fire also led to the isolation of a local Point of Presence in Delhi, which further impacted performance for customers accessing Google Cloud services from multiple regions across India.
Reports indicate that engineers worked to redirect traffic away from the damaged infrastructure while implementing mitigation steps aimed at limiting service disruption.
It was also noted that the outage originated from a third-party facility rather than from Google’s own cloud infrastructure, according to reports.
The incident reportedly triggered an emergency shutdown of power systems connected to networking equipment at the affected facility, which led to reduced connectivity and service instability in the region.
In a statement published on its service status dashboard, the company said: “Network traffic to Google Cloud originating from Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and surrounding areas is experiencing intermittent periods of elevated latency and possible packet loss.”
According to available information, the fire also led to the isolation of a local Point of Presence in Delhi, which further impacted performance for customers accessing Google Cloud services from multiple regions across India.
Reports indicate that engineers worked to redirect traffic away from the damaged infrastructure while implementing mitigation steps aimed at limiting service disruption.
It was also noted that the outage originated from a third-party facility rather than from Google’s own cloud infrastructure, according to reports.
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