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Russia Says Possible Changes to Syria Military Facilities Under Discussion
(MENAFN) Russia said on Wednesday that discussions are taking place over a possible restructuring of its military facilities in Syria, according to reports citing the Foreign Ministry.
Speaking at a briefing in Moscow, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the issue of Russia’s military presence in Syria is being addressed in ongoing contacts with Damascus. She noted that the talks include consideration of a “possible restructuring of the functionality” of Russian military facilities.
“However, this, again, falls under the purview of our security apparatus – the Ministry of Defense,” Zakharova said.
She also said that bilateral relations between Moscow and Damascus are developing actively, with cooperation involving government bodies and business sectors aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries.
According to available information, Russia currently operates two main military installations in Syria: a naval logistics base in Tartus and the Khmeimim air base located in the Latakia region.
Speaking at a briefing in Moscow, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the issue of Russia’s military presence in Syria is being addressed in ongoing contacts with Damascus. She noted that the talks include consideration of a “possible restructuring of the functionality” of Russian military facilities.
“However, this, again, falls under the purview of our security apparatus – the Ministry of Defense,” Zakharova said.
She also said that bilateral relations between Moscow and Damascus are developing actively, with cooperation involving government bodies and business sectors aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries.
According to available information, Russia currently operates two main military installations in Syria: a naval logistics base in Tartus and the Khmeimim air base located in the Latakia region.
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