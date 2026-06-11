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Malaysia, Japan Pledge to Strengthen Energy, Security Cooperation
(MENAFN) Malaysia and Japan have agreed to deepen cooperation across multiple sectors, including energy security, defense, economic development, and emerging technologies, according to reports.
The commitment came during a meeting in Tokyo between Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
Speaking at a joint press conference, Anwar described the discussions as “very productive” and thanked Japan for its long-standing partnership and support.
He said the talks covered a broad range of issues, including maritime and defense cooperation, strategic industries, energy transition efforts, financial collaboration, human capital development, and regional developments.
Anwar also reaffirmed Malaysia’s intention to expand maritime cooperation with Japan, including ongoing initiatives under Japan’s Official Security Assistance framework and a memorandum focused on maritime safety and security.
According to available information, the two sides also discussed expanding economic collaboration into advanced sectors such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, critical minerals, and more resilient supply chains, reflecting efforts to strengthen long-term strategic ties.
The commitment came during a meeting in Tokyo between Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
Speaking at a joint press conference, Anwar described the discussions as “very productive” and thanked Japan for its long-standing partnership and support.
He said the talks covered a broad range of issues, including maritime and defense cooperation, strategic industries, energy transition efforts, financial collaboration, human capital development, and regional developments.
Anwar also reaffirmed Malaysia’s intention to expand maritime cooperation with Japan, including ongoing initiatives under Japan’s Official Security Assistance framework and a memorandum focused on maritime safety and security.
According to available information, the two sides also discussed expanding economic collaboration into advanced sectors such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, critical minerals, and more resilient supply chains, reflecting efforts to strengthen long-term strategic ties.
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