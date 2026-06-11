403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Landslide at Central African Republic Gold Mine Leaves Eight Dead
(MENAFN) At least eight artisanal miners have died after a landslide struck a gold mining site in western Central African Republic on Tuesday, according to local authorities.
The incident took place at the Konyeme mining site in Nana-Mambere prefecture, a local lawmaker representing Baboua 1 said while speaking to reporters.
According to available information, the collapse happened around 2 a.m. local time while miners were working underground at a site still under development.
“The earth collapsed suddenly burying diggers under the rubble. Search and rescue operations were launched which made it possible to recover eight bodies, and the search continues for several people still missing.”
The lawmaker said the victims included one local resident along with seven individuals identified as suspected foreign nationals of Fulani origin.
Local media reports suggest that around a dozen people may still be unaccounted for as rescue efforts continue.
The tragedy comes weeks after a similar incident in the same region, when 23 miners were killed on May 6 after a shaft collapsed at another mining site in Be-Mbari.
The incident took place at the Konyeme mining site in Nana-Mambere prefecture, a local lawmaker representing Baboua 1 said while speaking to reporters.
According to available information, the collapse happened around 2 a.m. local time while miners were working underground at a site still under development.
“The earth collapsed suddenly burying diggers under the rubble. Search and rescue operations were launched which made it possible to recover eight bodies, and the search continues for several people still missing.”
The lawmaker said the victims included one local resident along with seven individuals identified as suspected foreign nationals of Fulani origin.
Local media reports suggest that around a dozen people may still be unaccounted for as rescue efforts continue.
The tragedy comes weeks after a similar incident in the same region, when 23 miners were killed on May 6 after a shaft collapsed at another mining site in Be-Mbari.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment