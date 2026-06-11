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French Cultural Groups Slam Parliament Over AI Copyright Bill Stall
(MENAFN) Major French cultural organizations launched a sharp attack on Wednesday against what they described as deliberate legislative sabotage of a bill designed to protect creators' rights against artificial intelligence firms.
SACD, a prominent authors' rights body, deplored "the parliamentary obstruction strategy deliberately orchestrated by certain deputies from the Renaissance group" in a written statement, after over 100 amendments were filed by Renaissance party lawmakers, effectively paralyzing scheduled plenary debate on the Darcos bill at the National Assembly.
The legislation seeks to establish a legal presumption that AI systems utilize copyrighted works, a measure long championed by France's creative and press industries. SACD argued that the mass filing of amendments "has the sole effect and purpose of delaying, complicating, and jeopardizing a legislative advancement long awaited by the entire cultural and press sectors."
The organization directly challenged Renaissance leader Gabriel Attal, a declared presidential candidate, over the apparent contradiction between his pro-France rhetoric and his party's position. "When he claims the goal of making France 'the homeland of AI,' should we understand that this ambition is to be built on the widespread, even encouraged, theft of authors' works?" SACD wrote. "Should we understand that Gabriel Attal and his allies have firmly sided with the American tech giants, who would be the primary beneficiaries of maintaining the status quo, to the detriment of French creators?" it added.
Cecile Rap-Veber, CEO of the French Society of Authors, Composers and Music Publishers (SACEM), called Wednesday a "day of mourning" — the day Renaissance lawmakers "decided to bury culture and the press in favor of AI." In a social media post, she noted that the bill merely aimed to ensure respect for copyright by AI actors. "It creates no new rights, does not disrupt any legal balance."
"In the face of this, some chose obstruction. No one can seriously claim that 110 amendments submitted to such a limited text were intended to improve its drafting. Their effect was obvious: to prevent debate and delay the vote," Rap-Veber stated.
She stressed that sidelining creators' demands sends a damaging signal. "Digital sovereignty cannot be achieved at the expense of cultural sovereignty. They must develop together. The debate is postponed, not buried. And everyone will now have to take responsibility," she added.
SACD, a prominent authors' rights body, deplored "the parliamentary obstruction strategy deliberately orchestrated by certain deputies from the Renaissance group" in a written statement, after over 100 amendments were filed by Renaissance party lawmakers, effectively paralyzing scheduled plenary debate on the Darcos bill at the National Assembly.
The legislation seeks to establish a legal presumption that AI systems utilize copyrighted works, a measure long championed by France's creative and press industries. SACD argued that the mass filing of amendments "has the sole effect and purpose of delaying, complicating, and jeopardizing a legislative advancement long awaited by the entire cultural and press sectors."
The organization directly challenged Renaissance leader Gabriel Attal, a declared presidential candidate, over the apparent contradiction between his pro-France rhetoric and his party's position. "When he claims the goal of making France 'the homeland of AI,' should we understand that this ambition is to be built on the widespread, even encouraged, theft of authors' works?" SACD wrote. "Should we understand that Gabriel Attal and his allies have firmly sided with the American tech giants, who would be the primary beneficiaries of maintaining the status quo, to the detriment of French creators?" it added.
Cecile Rap-Veber, CEO of the French Society of Authors, Composers and Music Publishers (SACEM), called Wednesday a "day of mourning" — the day Renaissance lawmakers "decided to bury culture and the press in favor of AI." In a social media post, she noted that the bill merely aimed to ensure respect for copyright by AI actors. "It creates no new rights, does not disrupt any legal balance."
"In the face of this, some chose obstruction. No one can seriously claim that 110 amendments submitted to such a limited text were intended to improve its drafting. Their effect was obvious: to prevent debate and delay the vote," Rap-Veber stated.
She stressed that sidelining creators' demands sends a damaging signal. "Digital sovereignty cannot be achieved at the expense of cultural sovereignty. They must develop together. The debate is postponed, not buried. And everyone will now have to take responsibility," she added.
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