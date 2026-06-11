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Vance Calls Out Netanyahu’s Dealing with U.S.
(MENAFN) US Vice President JD Vance acknowledged Wednesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made missteps in his dealings with Washington, while stopping short of detailing the specific points of friction between the two leaders.
Asked whether Netanyahu had made mistakes in working with the United States on Iran, Vance told media in an interview scheduled to air in full on Sunday: "Look, he's certainly gotten some things wrong."
The vice president declined to elaborate further, stating that such discussions were "better left in private."
Vance's remarks arrive amid intensifying scrutiny in Israel over the state of the Netanyahu-Trump relationship, following a bombshell report by Israeli newspaper Maariv alleging that President Donald Trump unleashed a furious tirade against the Israeli leader during a phone call earlier this month. The newspaper reported that Trump called Netanyahu an "ungrateful bastard" over rising tensions in Lebanon and accused him of undermining negotiations with Iran.
When asked more broadly about Netanyahu's management of ties with Washington, Vance acknowledged that the Israeli leader "aggressively asserts the interests of his country" — interests that sometimes align with those of the United States and sometimes do not.
"Our job as an administration, and certainly what the president has done, has been very clear about what is in our best interest. We have to fundamentally be focused on what is in the United States' best interest," Vance said.
He added that Washington would continue to pursue American interests even when they diverge from those of Israel.
The remarks come as the broader region remains on edge following US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran in late February, which triggered a wave of Iranian retaliatory strikes against Israel and other regional countries hosting US military assets. A temporary ceasefire took effect on April 8, but subsequent negotiations have since stalled over disagreements surrounding its implementation and wider regional developments.
Asked whether Netanyahu had made mistakes in working with the United States on Iran, Vance told media in an interview scheduled to air in full on Sunday: "Look, he's certainly gotten some things wrong."
The vice president declined to elaborate further, stating that such discussions were "better left in private."
Vance's remarks arrive amid intensifying scrutiny in Israel over the state of the Netanyahu-Trump relationship, following a bombshell report by Israeli newspaper Maariv alleging that President Donald Trump unleashed a furious tirade against the Israeli leader during a phone call earlier this month. The newspaper reported that Trump called Netanyahu an "ungrateful bastard" over rising tensions in Lebanon and accused him of undermining negotiations with Iran.
When asked more broadly about Netanyahu's management of ties with Washington, Vance acknowledged that the Israeli leader "aggressively asserts the interests of his country" — interests that sometimes align with those of the United States and sometimes do not.
"Our job as an administration, and certainly what the president has done, has been very clear about what is in our best interest. We have to fundamentally be focused on what is in the United States' best interest," Vance said.
He added that Washington would continue to pursue American interests even when they diverge from those of Israel.
The remarks come as the broader region remains on edge following US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran in late February, which triggered a wave of Iranian retaliatory strikes against Israel and other regional countries hosting US military assets. A temporary ceasefire took effect on April 8, but subsequent negotiations have since stalled over disagreements surrounding its implementation and wider regional developments.
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