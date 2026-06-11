E-Scooter Crashes Nearly Double In 2025 93% UAE Residents Witness Unsafe Riding: Survey

A 97 per cent increase in major e-scooter accidents has exposed a growing need for more education, according to a road safety expert. Thomas Edelman, founder of Road Safety UAE, revealed that a study found that 93 per cent of UAE residents have witnessed e-scooter riders behaving in an unsafe or reckless way either "very often" or "sometimes.".

The findings, from a joint study by Al Wathba Insurance and Road Safety UAE surveying 1,010 residents, painted a grim picture of daily road user behavior. Nine out of ten of UAE residents personally feel unsafe because of the way e-scooter riders ride.

About 90 per cent observe riders not wearing a helmet, while 89 per cent see e-scooter riders using areas where they are not allowed, including sidewalks or riding against traffic.

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Of particular concern was the fact that 88 percent have witnessed riders who appear to be under the legal age of 16, while 26 per cent of respondents have family members under 16 who ride them.

"The statistics paint a picture that calls for urgent action," said Thomas Edelmann, Founder and Managing Director of RoadSafetyUAE. "Anecdotal evidence about the various forms of e-scooter misbehavior and reckless riding is pretty much part of UAE's everyday discussions among residents. We want to elevate the level of discussion with figures and facts."

Despite the widespread safety concerns, the study found that 60 per cent of respondents believe e-scooters meet an important transportation need, highlighting a stark tension between utility and danger.

Nearly one in three respondents personally ride an e-scooter. "There is the undeniable need for micro mobility and in particular for the segment of e-scooters," said Muralikrishnan Raman, Chief Financial Officer of Al Wathba Insurance. "At the same time, we see very high numbers for the perceived reckless riding dimensions. We want to help research and share important data points with regards to road safety and in this instance about the situation with regards to e-scooter safety.”

The figures about e-scooter accidents were recently published as part of the 'Open Data' by the UAE Ministry of Interior (MOI). The data revealed that the micro-mobility segment - including e-scooters, motorbikes, bicycles, and electric bikes - suffered 45 per cent more major accidents in 2025 compared to the previous year. E-scooters stood as the worst offender.

Majority of respondents are calling for concrete solutions. Eighty eight per cent believe there should be more dedicated infrastructure for e-scooters, including special lanes and crossings. But experts warn that infrastructure alone will not solve the crisis.

"More needs to be done to educate e-scooter riders about the current rules, and about the basics of polite and caring riding," said Edelmann. "This will yield fewer accidents for e-scooter riders and their opponents, as well as a smoother joint traffic experience."

He also called on a more concrete response. "Besides the public stakeholders, other stakeholders like schools, residential developments, parents, responsible employers and others need to embrace their responsibility and engage with riders within their reach," he said

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