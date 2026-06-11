403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Closes Strait of Hormuz to All Ships
(MENAFN) Iran's military headquarters announced early Thursday the complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz to all vessels, delivering a potentially catastrophic blow to global energy markets and international shipping lanes.
In a statement carried by Iranian state television, the Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters declared the strategic waterway shut to all traffic — including oil tankers and commercial vessels — citing what it described as deepening insecurity across the region.
The headquarters issued an unambiguous ultimatum, warning that "any movement" through the strait would be targeted.
Khatam al-Anbiya attributed the sweeping closure to what it characterized as continued "American aggression" and recent US strikes on areas within Iran's southern Hormozgan province. The headquarters also flatly rejected US claims that ship traffic through the waterway remained unimpeded.
The announcement followed a wave of reported explosions, air defense activity, and airstrikes across multiple locations in southern Iran, including Bandar Abbas, Minab, Jask, Qeshm, and Sirik, according to Iranian media reports.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) had earlier confirmed that American forces launched additional "self-defense" strikes against multiple targets inside Iran — the latest exchange in a rapidly accelerating cycle of military action and retaliation that now threatens to choke off a waterway through which an estimated 20% of the world's oil supply passes daily.
In a statement carried by Iranian state television, the Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters declared the strategic waterway shut to all traffic — including oil tankers and commercial vessels — citing what it described as deepening insecurity across the region.
The headquarters issued an unambiguous ultimatum, warning that "any movement" through the strait would be targeted.
Khatam al-Anbiya attributed the sweeping closure to what it characterized as continued "American aggression" and recent US strikes on areas within Iran's southern Hormozgan province. The headquarters also flatly rejected US claims that ship traffic through the waterway remained unimpeded.
The announcement followed a wave of reported explosions, air defense activity, and airstrikes across multiple locations in southern Iran, including Bandar Abbas, Minab, Jask, Qeshm, and Sirik, according to Iranian media reports.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) had earlier confirmed that American forces launched additional "self-defense" strikes against multiple targets inside Iran — the latest exchange in a rapidly accelerating cycle of military action and retaliation that now threatens to choke off a waterway through which an estimated 20% of the world's oil supply passes daily.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment