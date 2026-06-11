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Iran Warns of 'Crushing' Response to US
(MENAFN) Iran's military headquarters Khatam al-Anbiya issued a stark warning early Thursday, declaring the country's armed forces ready to deliver a "crushing and decisive" response to any American aggression across the region.
In a statement carried by a news agency, the headquarters pledged a firm response to any "hostile act" carried out by US military forces operating in the area.
In a separate but equally alarming development, Iran's Revolutionary Guard Navy announced it had targeted two "violating" vessels that attempted what it described as illegal passage through the Strait of Hormuz. The navy further warned that any vessel approaching the strategically vital waterway would henceforth be treated as cooperating with the enemy — a declaration threatening to paralyze one of the world's most critical maritime corridors.
The warnings arrive against a backdrop of rapidly deteriorating security conditions, triggered by US strikes on southern Iran and Tehran's subsequent announcement closing the Strait of Hormuz to all vessels — a move with profound consequences for global energy supplies and international shipping.
Adding further fuel to the crisis, US Central Command (CENTCOM) earlier confirmed that American forces had launched additional "self-defense" strikes against multiple targets inside Iran, deepening a cycle of escalation that shows no immediate signs of abating.
In a statement carried by a news agency, the headquarters pledged a firm response to any "hostile act" carried out by US military forces operating in the area.
In a separate but equally alarming development, Iran's Revolutionary Guard Navy announced it had targeted two "violating" vessels that attempted what it described as illegal passage through the Strait of Hormuz. The navy further warned that any vessel approaching the strategically vital waterway would henceforth be treated as cooperating with the enemy — a declaration threatening to paralyze one of the world's most critical maritime corridors.
The warnings arrive against a backdrop of rapidly deteriorating security conditions, triggered by US strikes on southern Iran and Tehran's subsequent announcement closing the Strait of Hormuz to all vessels — a move with profound consequences for global energy supplies and international shipping.
Adding further fuel to the crisis, US Central Command (CENTCOM) earlier confirmed that American forces had launched additional "self-defense" strikes against multiple targets inside Iran, deepening a cycle of escalation that shows no immediate signs of abating.
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