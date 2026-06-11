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Iran Says Targeted 18 U.S. Military Sites in Kuwait, Bahrain
(MENAFN) Iran announced early Thursday that 18 major American military installations across Kuwait and Bahrain had come under attack, marking a dramatic broadening of hostilities as regional tensions reached a boiling point.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) identified the targeted sites as the Ali Al Salem and Ahmad Al Jaber bases in Kuwait, along with the Sheikh Isa base in Bahrain.
In a separate but coordinated announcement, Iran's military disclosed it had also struck Patriot missile defense systems and communications infrastructure belonging to the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.
Iranian forces additionally confirmed the launch of suicide drones directed at the US Fifth Fleet, framing the assault as a direct response to what it described as American attacks on southern Iran.
Iranian military officials further declared that its forces stood ready to confront the enemy "until the last breath" and would not stand down until it is punished — a declaration signaling no imminent willingness to de-escalate.
Thursday's sweeping strikes represent a significant widening of the conflict, which ignited following US military action in southern Iran and has since triggered a cascade of Iranian retaliatory operations against American assets stretched across the broader Gulf region.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) identified the targeted sites as the Ali Al Salem and Ahmad Al Jaber bases in Kuwait, along with the Sheikh Isa base in Bahrain.
In a separate but coordinated announcement, Iran's military disclosed it had also struck Patriot missile defense systems and communications infrastructure belonging to the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.
Iranian forces additionally confirmed the launch of suicide drones directed at the US Fifth Fleet, framing the assault as a direct response to what it described as American attacks on southern Iran.
Iranian military officials further declared that its forces stood ready to confront the enemy "until the last breath" and would not stand down until it is punished — a declaration signaling no imminent willingness to de-escalate.
Thursday's sweeping strikes represent a significant widening of the conflict, which ignited following US military action in southern Iran and has since triggered a cascade of Iranian retaliatory operations against American assets stretched across the broader Gulf region.
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