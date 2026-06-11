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Pakistan Says It Kills Twenty-Six Militants in Border Airstrikes
(MENAFN) Pakistan has reported that its military killed at least 26 militants during a series of targeted airstrikes conducted along its border with Afghanistan, according to official statements.
Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said in a post on social media that the operations were carried out in response to recent attacks inside the country and were aimed at militant positions along the frontier.
According to available information, the strikes were described as “precise and calibrated,” with multiple locations linked to militant activity reportedly hit during the operation.
Tarar said four key targets were destroyed, including a training facility, a suspected hideout, an ammunition storage site, and several compounds allegedly associated with two militant commanders identified as Aleem Khan Khushali and Akhtar Muhammad Jani Khel.
He added that Pakistan remains committed to regional peace and stability, while emphasizing that protecting its citizens remains the government’s primary responsibility.
“Pakistan has always strived for maintaining peace and stability in the region, but at the same time the safety and security of our citizens remains our top priority,” he said.
Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said in a post on social media that the operations were carried out in response to recent attacks inside the country and were aimed at militant positions along the frontier.
According to available information, the strikes were described as “precise and calibrated,” with multiple locations linked to militant activity reportedly hit during the operation.
Tarar said four key targets were destroyed, including a training facility, a suspected hideout, an ammunition storage site, and several compounds allegedly associated with two militant commanders identified as Aleem Khan Khushali and Akhtar Muhammad Jani Khel.
He added that Pakistan remains committed to regional peace and stability, while emphasizing that protecting its citizens remains the government’s primary responsibility.
“Pakistan has always strived for maintaining peace and stability in the region, but at the same time the safety and security of our citizens remains our top priority,” he said.
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