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Russia Vows Strong Response to New EU Sanctions Package
(MENAFN) Russia has announced that it will respond firmly to the European Union’s latest sanctions proposal, saying it is preparing “effective and tough measures” in return, according to reports citing statements from the Russian Foreign Ministry.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Moscow strongly opposes what it describes as unlawful unilateral restrictions imposed by Western governments.
“We will respond to the EU's latest sanctions package with effective and tough measures,” Zakharova told reporters during a briefing.
She said Russia condemns “any illegitimate unilateral coercive measures,” and claimed that an increasing number of countries are beginning to share this view.
According to Zakharova, the European Union has failed to recognize that successive sanctions packages will not succeed in altering Russia’s political decisions.
She further argued that the EU’s sanctions strategy is expanding its global impact and generating dissatisfaction among many countries, suggesting that opposition to such measures is growing internationally.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Moscow strongly opposes what it describes as unlawful unilateral restrictions imposed by Western governments.
“We will respond to the EU's latest sanctions package with effective and tough measures,” Zakharova told reporters during a briefing.
She said Russia condemns “any illegitimate unilateral coercive measures,” and claimed that an increasing number of countries are beginning to share this view.
According to Zakharova, the European Union has failed to recognize that successive sanctions packages will not succeed in altering Russia’s political decisions.
She further argued that the EU’s sanctions strategy is expanding its global impact and generating dissatisfaction among many countries, suggesting that opposition to such measures is growing internationally.
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