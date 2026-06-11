403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Urges Restraint as Middle East Tensions Escalate
(MENAFN) Russia has expressed deep concern over rising tensions in the Middle East, urging all parties involved to halt hostilities and avoid further escalation, according to reports citing statements from the Russian Foreign Ministry.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Moscow is “extremely concerned” about what she described as a new phase of armed confrontation involving the United States and Iran.
“We are extremely concerned about the new round of US-Iranian armed conflict, which began with the unprovoked US-Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Zakharova told reporters during a briefing.
She called on all sides to exercise restraint and immediately stop military actions, stressing that attacks on civilian infrastructure are unacceptable under any circumstances.
Zakharova added that Russia believes diplomatic engagement remains the only viable path to resolving the crisis, emphasizing that any settlement must be based on international law and respect for the security interests of all regional states.
“Increasing attention is being paid to the security of the entire region. We hope for the situation to return to a political and diplomatic framework as soon as possible,” she said.
According to available information, Moscow also indicated its willingness to support efforts aimed at finding mutually acceptable political solutions to the conflict.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Moscow is “extremely concerned” about what she described as a new phase of armed confrontation involving the United States and Iran.
“We are extremely concerned about the new round of US-Iranian armed conflict, which began with the unprovoked US-Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Zakharova told reporters during a briefing.
She called on all sides to exercise restraint and immediately stop military actions, stressing that attacks on civilian infrastructure are unacceptable under any circumstances.
Zakharova added that Russia believes diplomatic engagement remains the only viable path to resolving the crisis, emphasizing that any settlement must be based on international law and respect for the security interests of all regional states.
“Increasing attention is being paid to the security of the entire region. We hope for the situation to return to a political and diplomatic framework as soon as possible,” she said.
According to available information, Moscow also indicated its willingness to support efforts aimed at finding mutually acceptable political solutions to the conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment