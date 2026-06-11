Kazakhstan Eyes Critical Minerals As Cornerstone Of Future Industry, PM Says

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Critical minerals are becoming one of the key resources of the new industrial era, Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said.

This is stated in a statement by the press service of the Kazakh government

Bektenov made the remarks during a plenary session of the 16th International Astana Mining & Metallurgy Congress. According to him, the mining and metallurgical sector is emerging as one of the key drivers of global competitiveness.

"The world is entering a new industrial era in which the development of energy, the digital economy, artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, microelectronics, and the aerospace industry directly depends on reliable access to metals and mineral resources," he said.

Furthermore, Bektenov noted that, according to international experts, global demand for many metals is expected to grow steadily in the coming decades, driven by the energy transition and the technological transformation of the global economy.

"Possession of advanced technologies, processing capabilities, and participation in global value chains are gaining particular importance. The market for critical minerals is forming a distinct and highly significant niche. Already today, they serve as the foundation for the production of batteries, semiconductors, energy storage systems, digital infrastructure, and many other advanced technologies. In fact, critical minerals are becoming one of the key resources of the new industrial era. Kazakhstan possesses substantial mineral resource potential and is well positioned to secure a достойное place in these processes," he said.

--