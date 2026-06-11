Kazakhstan To Invest $470 Mln In Geological Exploration Through 2028, PM Says

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan will invest approximately $470 million in geological exploration from 2026 through 2028, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said.

This is reported in a statement from the press service of the Kazakh government

Bektenov made the remark during a plenary session of the 16th International Astana Mining & Metallurgy Congress.

"President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev places special emphasis on the development of the geological sector and the expansion of the country's resource potential. In this regard, Kazakhstan is implementing a large-scale subsoil exploration program. Detailed geological mapping of the country's territory has already begun. The area covered by geological studies is expected to exceed 2 million square kilometers. On the President's instructions, the state alone will invest around $470 million in geological exploration in 2026–2028, an amount comparable to total spending over the previous two decades," Bektenov said.

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