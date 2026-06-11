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Kazakhstan Digitizes Over 4.6 Mln Units Of Geological Data, PM Says

Kazakhstan Digitizes Over 4.6 Mln Units Of Geological Data, PM Says


2026-06-11 02:06:06
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. More than 4.6 million units of primary geological information have been digitized in Kazakhstan, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said.

This is stated by the press service of the Kazakh government.

Bektenov made the remarks during a plenary session of the 16th International Astana Mining & Metallurgy Congress. He noted that this information was previously stored on paper media, magnetic tapes, and photographs.

"The Head of State has declared 2026 the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence. For the mining and metallurgical complex, this means a transition to a fundamentally new model of managing production and geological processes. Digital technologies make it possible to increase labor productivity, reduce costs, manage resources more efficiently, and make decisions based on big data," Bektenov said.

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