Air Defense Forces Shoot Down 195 Russian Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram.

Starting at 6:00 p.m. on June 10, the Russians launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Belgorod region, as well as 221 Shahed-type attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones),“Gerbera,”“Italmas,” and“Parody”-type decoy drones from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), Chauda, and Hvardiyske (temporarily occupied Crimea ).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 07:30 on June 11, air defense forces shot down or neutralized 195 drones in northern, southern, and eastern Ukraine.

Russian army loses 1,310 troops, two air defense systems in past 24 hours in war against Ukraine

Missile strikes and 21 attack UAVs were recorded at 9 locations, as well as the fall of downed debris at 8 locations.

The attack is ongoing, with Russian drones still in the airspace.

As reported by Ukrinform, in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region, 12 people were injured as a result of a Russian strike on a residential building on the evening of June 10.