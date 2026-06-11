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Israeli Airstrikes Across S. Lebanon Leave Multiple Dead Despite Truce
(MENAFN) At least eight people were killed on Wednesday as Israeli strikes hit several locations in southern Lebanon, according to reports citing Lebanese state media, despite the ceasefire remaining in effect.
According to available information, the deadliest attack occurred in the town of Tayr Debba, where six people were killed and several others were injured after Israeli strikes hit a residential area. Reports indicated that some individuals were still trapped beneath the rubble of a collapsed building as rescue efforts continued.
In a separate incident, an airstrike on the town of Seddiqin in the Tyre district reportedly claimed the lives of two people and wounded several others.
Reports also stated that Israeli aircraft targeted the town of Srifa multiple times throughout the day, bringing the total number of strikes there on Wednesday to eight.
Elsewhere, an Israeli drone reportedly struck a vehicle near the western entrance to Deir El Zahrani. No immediate information was available regarding casualties from that attack.
Additional airstrikes were reported in several other towns across southern Lebanon, including Ansariyeh and Bnaafoul in the Zahrani district, as well as Deir Qanoun al-Nahr and Kfardounine in the Tyre district. Other locations reportedly targeted included Nabatieh al-Fawqa and Kfar Rumman in the Nabatieh area.
The latest attacks add to ongoing concerns over repeated military activity despite the ceasefire, with tensions remaining high across southern Lebanon.
According to available information, the deadliest attack occurred in the town of Tayr Debba, where six people were killed and several others were injured after Israeli strikes hit a residential area. Reports indicated that some individuals were still trapped beneath the rubble of a collapsed building as rescue efforts continued.
In a separate incident, an airstrike on the town of Seddiqin in the Tyre district reportedly claimed the lives of two people and wounded several others.
Reports also stated that Israeli aircraft targeted the town of Srifa multiple times throughout the day, bringing the total number of strikes there on Wednesday to eight.
Elsewhere, an Israeli drone reportedly struck a vehicle near the western entrance to Deir El Zahrani. No immediate information was available regarding casualties from that attack.
Additional airstrikes were reported in several other towns across southern Lebanon, including Ansariyeh and Bnaafoul in the Zahrani district, as well as Deir Qanoun al-Nahr and Kfardounine in the Tyre district. Other locations reportedly targeted included Nabatieh al-Fawqa and Kfar Rumman in the Nabatieh area.
The latest attacks add to ongoing concerns over repeated military activity despite the ceasefire, with tensions remaining high across southern Lebanon.
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