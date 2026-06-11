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Iran Fires Back with Warning Over Hormuz Threats
(MENAFN) A senior Iranian military commander issued a stark warning early Thursday, threatening catastrophic consequences for the United States if it moves to destabilize the Strait of Hormuz.
Seyed Majid Mousavi, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force, delivered the stark warning in remarks circulated by a news agency, cautioning against any attempts to threaten what he called the "sacred Strait of Hormuz."
"If you make the Strait of Hormuz insecure, we will turn the region into hell for you from across Iran," he said.
Mousavi characterized the statement as a direct response to what he termed "American audacity" in the region.
The warning came hours after the IRGC claimed to have struck 18 major US military targets across the Gulf — hitting the Ali Al Salem and Ahmad Al Jaber bases in Kuwait and the Sheikh Isa base in Bahrain — as part of a sweeping wave of retaliatory military action.
Thursday's developments represent a dramatic intensification of hostilities that began with US strikes on southern Iran, after which Tehran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to all vessels — a move threatening to choke off a waterway through which a significant share of the world's oil supply flows daily.
Seyed Majid Mousavi, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force, delivered the stark warning in remarks circulated by a news agency, cautioning against any attempts to threaten what he called the "sacred Strait of Hormuz."
"If you make the Strait of Hormuz insecure, we will turn the region into hell for you from across Iran," he said.
Mousavi characterized the statement as a direct response to what he termed "American audacity" in the region.
The warning came hours after the IRGC claimed to have struck 18 major US military targets across the Gulf — hitting the Ali Al Salem and Ahmad Al Jaber bases in Kuwait and the Sheikh Isa base in Bahrain — as part of a sweeping wave of retaliatory military action.
Thursday's developments represent a dramatic intensification of hostilities that began with US strikes on southern Iran, after which Tehran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to all vessels — a move threatening to choke off a waterway through which a significant share of the world's oil supply flows daily.
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