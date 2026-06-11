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Explosion Hits Iran’s Qeshm Island
(MENAFN) A loud explosion was reported on Iran’s Qeshm Island early Wednesday, according to reports citing local sources.
The cause of the incident was not immediately clear, and authorities had not released official details regarding the explosion at the time of reporting.
According to available information, local accounts suggested the blast may have occurred outside Qeshm city or could have been connected to developments in the nearby Strait of Hormuz.
The reported explosion comes as tensions continue to rise around the strategically important waterway following recent exchanges of threats and military developments involving Iran and the United States.
Local reports also claimed that areas of Hormozgan province and parts of Iran’s Persian Gulf coastline had been subjected to what they described as US attacks since early Wednesday. The same reports said Iranian military forces had responded.
However, these claims had not been independently verified, and no official confirmation regarding the reported attacks was immediately available.
The cause of the incident was not immediately clear, and authorities had not released official details regarding the explosion at the time of reporting.
According to available information, local accounts suggested the blast may have occurred outside Qeshm city or could have been connected to developments in the nearby Strait of Hormuz.
The reported explosion comes as tensions continue to rise around the strategically important waterway following recent exchanges of threats and military developments involving Iran and the United States.
Local reports also claimed that areas of Hormozgan province and parts of Iran’s Persian Gulf coastline had been subjected to what they described as US attacks since early Wednesday. The same reports said Iranian military forces had responded.
However, these claims had not been independently verified, and no official confirmation regarding the reported attacks was immediately available.
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