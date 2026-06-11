403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
WHO Chief Praises Somali Referee Following Reported US Entry Denial
(MENAFN) World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus voiced support on Tuesday for Somali referee Omar Artan after reports indicated that he was refused entry to the United States ahead of the FIFA World Cup.
In a message shared on social media, Ghebreyesus highlighted Artan’s achievements, emphasizing that his place in football history remains intact regardless of recent developments.
“Omar Artan didn’t just make the FIFA World Cup, he made history as the first Somali referee to get there, and as Africa’s best. That milestone stands no matter what,” Ghebreyesus said.
According to reports, Ghebreyesus praised Artan for reaching the highest level of international officiating and serving as an inspiration for young people in Somalia.
“So sorry to see this, Omar. You reached the summit of your profession and inspired a generation back home just by getting there, and being kept off the pitch you earned doesn’t change that,” he added.
The WHO chief also expressed confidence that Artan's career would continue to thrive, saying he expected the Somali official to take part in major international football competitions in the future.
In a message shared on social media, Ghebreyesus highlighted Artan’s achievements, emphasizing that his place in football history remains intact regardless of recent developments.
“Omar Artan didn’t just make the FIFA World Cup, he made history as the first Somali referee to get there, and as Africa’s best. That milestone stands no matter what,” Ghebreyesus said.
According to reports, Ghebreyesus praised Artan for reaching the highest level of international officiating and serving as an inspiration for young people in Somalia.
“So sorry to see this, Omar. You reached the summit of your profession and inspired a generation back home just by getting there, and being kept off the pitch you earned doesn’t change that,” he added.
The WHO chief also expressed confidence that Artan's career would continue to thrive, saying he expected the Somali official to take part in major international football competitions in the future.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment